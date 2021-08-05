Agrello (DLT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $4.16 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

