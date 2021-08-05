Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.