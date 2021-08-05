Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.