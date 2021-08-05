Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,764 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,764 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $13,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $14.14.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.