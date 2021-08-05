Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.48. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,456 shares of company stock worth $2,497,024 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,178,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

