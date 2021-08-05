Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 142,136 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,136 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.