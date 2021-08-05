Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $111.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $111,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

