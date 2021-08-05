Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALB traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,177. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $212.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

