Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.