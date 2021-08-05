Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

