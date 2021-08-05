Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.10.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 691.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

