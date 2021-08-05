Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $714.62

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $714.62 and last traded at $712.91, with a volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $708.01.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,868,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

