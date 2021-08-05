Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

ALIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

