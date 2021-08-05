Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.11.
ALLE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19.
In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
