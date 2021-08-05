Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.11.

ALLE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $144.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

