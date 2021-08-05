ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.