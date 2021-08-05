Alliance Global Partners Cuts ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $88.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

MANT opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

