Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €226.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz stock opened at €190.50 ($224.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €212.79. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.