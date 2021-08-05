AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ACV opened at $34.59 on Thursday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.