Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.