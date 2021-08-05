Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

