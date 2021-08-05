Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,019. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03.
ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
