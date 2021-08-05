Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Oppenheimer

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

ALLO stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

