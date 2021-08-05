AllSafe Hits Market Capitalization of $288,261.27 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $288,261.27 and $23.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00061862 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

