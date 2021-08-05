Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells $129,525.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason E. Schugel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

