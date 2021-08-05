Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.1% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $568,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $204.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

