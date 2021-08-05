Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.