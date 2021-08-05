Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,682 shares of company stock valued at $47,408,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.