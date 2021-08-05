Alpha Impact Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and $1,006.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.83 or 0.99909453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.00835260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

