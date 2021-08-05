Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

GOOG opened at $2,720.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,571.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

