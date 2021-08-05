Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,731.80. 19,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,060 shares of company stock valued at $249,903,983. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

