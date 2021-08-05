Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,060 shares of company stock worth $249,903,983. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,720.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.