Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,717.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,498.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

