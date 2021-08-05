Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.69 on Thursday, reaching $2,721.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,498.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

