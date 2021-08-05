Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $24.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphatec by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 181,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.