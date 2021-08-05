Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ALTA opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $768.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.