Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$13.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARR. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.17. The firm has a market cap of C$250.29 million and a P/E ratio of -78.02. The company has a current ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

