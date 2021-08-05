Alvenia Scarborough Sells 3,000 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Chemours by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after buying an additional 174,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.