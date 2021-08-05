Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. 547,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

