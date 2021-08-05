Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.370-$6.490 EPS.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.60.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

