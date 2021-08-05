Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,647,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,877 shares of company stock worth $2,730,372 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,290. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.