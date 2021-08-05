American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 719,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $351.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

