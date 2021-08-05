American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.