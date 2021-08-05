Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 25,604 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

CSTE stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $474.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

