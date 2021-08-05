Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $23,925,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

