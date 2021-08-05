Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

