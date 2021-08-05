Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

HCC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $948.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

