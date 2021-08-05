Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $255.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

