Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

