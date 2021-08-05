Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $311.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.33 and a 52-week high of $312.85.

