AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

