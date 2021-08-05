AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.51. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.